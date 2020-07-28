Turkey suspends research in disputed waters with Greece

International
Posted: / Updated:

ISTANBUL (AP) — A top Turkish official said Tuesday that Turkey will suspend research for oil and gas exploration in disputed waters in the Eastern Mediterranean.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his aides to “be constructive and put this on hold for some time,” presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk.

Last week, Turkey announced plans to dispatch research vessel Oruc Reis and two support vessels to carry out operations through Aug. 2 in waters south of the Greek islands of Rhodes, Karpathos and Kastelorizo. The declaration increased tensions with neighboring Greece and prompted criticism by the United States, France and other European countries.

NATO allies Greece and Turkey are at odds over drilling rights in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey has accused Greece of trying to exclude it from the benefits of oil and gas finds in the Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean, arguing that sea boundaries for commercial exploitation should be divided between the Greek and Turkish mainlands and not include the Greek islands on an equal basis. Athens counters that Turkey’s position is a violation of international law.

“Everyone should continue working on their own continental shelves and conduct joint work in contested areas,” Kalin said. He also said that bilateral issues with Greece should be solved through dialogue rather than through threats on Turkey’s bid for European Union membership.

On Monday, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said Turkey was withdrawing navy vessels from the area, adding that Athens remained ready to enter negotiations with Turkey “within the framework of international law and good neighborly relations.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

91° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 91° 73°

Wednesday

83° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 73°

Thursday

87° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 74°

Friday

92° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 92° 73°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 73°

Sunday

93° / 72°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 93° 72°

Monday

90° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 90° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
77°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

77°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

78°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

79°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

83°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
83°

83°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
83°

82°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

82°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
82°

81°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°

79°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

78°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

78°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories