Ukraine agrees to local election in separatist area

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine on Tuesday signed much-anticipated accords with Ukrainian separatists, Russia and European monitors to agree on a temporary law in the separatist-controlled east, paving the way for peace talks with Moscow.

The signing at a meeting in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Tuesday was largely seen as a major step by the new Ukrainian government toward a resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine which has killed more than 13,000 people and displaced more than 1 million.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a briefing in Kyiv that Ukraine has agreed to a snap local election to be held in the east, which has been controlled by Russia-backed separatists since April 2014. He sought to dispel fears about excessive concessions to the separatists, saying that elections will be held only when Ukraine regains control of all its borders with Russia.

“There won’t be any elections under the barrel of a gun,” Zelenskiy said in response to criticism that his administration has bowed to Russia’s demands. “There won’t be any elections there if the troops are still there.”

He also insisted that the election will be held according to Ukrainian law, meaning that all candidates and political parties should be allowed to run. Separatist leaders have rejected the idea in the past, saying that they won’t allow Ukrainian parties including nationalist politicians to run.

Both the separatists and Ukraine agreed that the elections will be considered valid as long as the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe rules that they were free and fair, Zelenskiy said.

The Russia-backed separatists and government troops also pledged to pull back troops from two locations in the Donetsk and the Luhansk regions early next week.

The Kremlin has denied providing military or financial support to the separatists despite overwhelming evidence. Russian troops were spotted in eastern Ukraine during crucial offensives and the rebels themselves don’t make it a secret that they have received weapons and training from the Russian military.

Moscow, however, tried to play down its involvement in eastern Ukraine in recent years, pulling back its troops and mostly relying on proxy forces. The separatists in the meantime have re-branded its troops as police or law enforcement forces.

The agreement on elections in the east was seen as the final hurdle before a much-anticipated summit between Zelenskiy, Putin and the leaders of France and Germany, who have mediated in the peace talks. Russia previously declined to sit down with Ukraine unless it signs an agreement on local elections. French President Emmanuel Macro said earlier Tuesday that he expects the summit in the coming weeks.

Former Ukrainian officials and lawmakers who were voted out of office earlier this year following a landslide victory by Zelenskiy’s allies expressed concern Tuesday that Kyiv was giving up its sovereignty over the east by signing the accords.

Former parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, slammed the plan for local elections as “an attempt to dismantle the Ukrainian state” and pledged to fight against what he described as “capitulation.”

In Moscow, officials and pro-Kremlin politicians welcomed the accords.

Alexei Pushkov, chairman of the information committee in the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, hailed the agreement as “our major achievement” and expressed hope that the four-way summit, the first one to be held since 2016, “could lead to a noticeable progress in (our) relations with Europe.”

Moscow’s recent outreach to Kyiv was seen as Russia’s attempt to get the European nations to roll back at least some of the sanctions that were imposed on Russia in the aftermath of the 2014 annexation of Crimea and the start of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Nataliya Vasilyeva reported from Moscow.