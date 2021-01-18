 

UN chief says 9 African nations, Iran in arrears on UN dues

International
Posted: / Updated:

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief says nine African nations and Iran are in arrears on paying their dues to the United Nations’ operating budget and should lose their voting rights as required under the U.N. Charter.

In a letter to General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir circulated Monday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres listed the minimum amount that the 10 countries need to pay to have their voting rights restored.

Iran topped the list and needs to pay $16,251,298 followed by Somalia, which must pay $1,443,640, Comoros $871,632, Sao Tome and Principe $829,888, Libya $705,391, Congo $90,844, Zimbabwe $81,770, Central African Republic $29,395, South Sudan $22,804, and Niger $6,733.

The U.N. Charter gives the 193-member General Assembly the authority to decide “that the failure to pay is due to conditions beyond the control of the member,” and in that case a country can continue to vote.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

55° / 46°
Clear
Clear 0% 55° 46°

Thursday

61° / 50°
Showers
Showers 59% 61° 50°

Friday

54° / 41°
Rain
Rain 76% 54° 41°

Saturday

62° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 62° 42°

Sunday

58° / 53°
PM Showers
PM Showers 39% 58° 53°

Monday

72° / 54°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 72° 54°

Tuesday

67° / 44°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 67° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
55°

52°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
52°

50°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
50°

48°

10 PM
Cloudy
1%
48°

47°

11 PM
Cloudy
1%
47°

47°

12 AM
Cloudy
1%
47°

47°

1 AM
Cloudy
2%
47°

47°

2 AM
Cloudy
6%
47°

47°

3 AM
Cloudy
7%
47°

47°

4 AM
Cloudy
7%
47°

47°

5 AM
Cloudy
2%
47°

47°

6 AM
Cloudy
3%
47°

47°

7 AM
Cloudy
6%
47°

47°

8 AM
Cloudy
7%
47°

49°

9 AM
Cloudy
7%
49°

51°

10 AM
Showers
36%
51°

53°

11 AM
Showers
54%
53°

55°

12 PM
Showers
54%
55°

57°

1 PM
Showers
57%
57°

58°

2 PM
Showers
59%
58°

59°

3 PM
Showers
52%
59°

59°

4 PM
Showers
46%
59°

60°

5 PM
Showers
53%
60°

59°

6 PM
Showers
53%
59°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories