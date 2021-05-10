 

Untroubled waters: Bridge transported along Rotterdam river

In this image taken from video released by Netherlands Department of Waterways and Public Works, showing
a 200-metre (656-feet) long bridge taking a slow cruise through the heart of Rotterdam as it heads towards its new temporary home near the city’s busy port area early Monday May 10, 2021 in Rotterdam. Tug boats moved the 20 metres (65 feet) wide and with a 40 metre (131 feet) high arch, Suurhoff Bridge early on Monday supported on pontoons under a series of other bridges on the Maas River that bisects the Dutch city. (RIJKSWATERSTAAT Department of Waterways and Public Works via AP)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A 200-meter (656-foot)-long bridge took a slow cruise through the heart of Rotterdam on Monday, heading for its new home near the city’s busy port area.

The Suurhoff Bridge was floating on pontoons that were pushed and pulled by tug boats past a series of other bridges on the Maas River that bisects Rotterdam, in a meticulously planned, hours-long operation.

The existing bridges have sections that can be raised to allow ships with large cargo to pass.

From its construction site, the new bridge, which is 20 meters (65 feet) wide and has a 40 meter (131 feet) high arch, made its way slowly toward its home alongside an existing bridge that carries traffic to and from the Maasvlakte port area.

It will be maneuvered into place over coming days before being opened to traffic to allow engineers to renovate the existing Suurhoff bridge.

