WASHINGTON (AP) – The Biden administration says the United States will begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola.

The move is aimed at trying to prevent an outbreak in the African country from spreading.

Travelers who’ve been in Uganda at any point during the past 21 days will be redirected to one of five American airports for screening.

Those airports are Kennedy International Airport in New York, Washington Dulles International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The screening applies to any passenger who was in Uganda, including U.S. citizens.