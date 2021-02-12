 

Virunga National Park announces 1st gorilla birth of year

International

by: CARLEY PETESCH, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Congo’s Virunga National Park has announced the birth of a male gorilla, the first baby this year for the park that says its mountain gorilla families have been instrumental in raising the threatened species’ global population.

The park said that this is the first baby born to 10 year-old Bazirushaka and is the 12th member of the Lulengo family. The newborn was discovered by rangers on Thursday during a routine check in the park.

The Virunga National Park is home to some of the world’s last mountain gorillas whose population now stands at more than 1,000. There were 17 gorilla births in the park last year, it said.

The announcement comes about a month after the park said that gunmen shot and killed at least six rangers in the park in Nyamitwitwi, located in the Rutshuru area.

More than 200 rangers have been killed since Virunga became a national park in 1925, officials say.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

54° / 47°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 54° 47°

Saturday

52° / 45°
Rain
Rain 83% 52° 45°

Sunday

53° / 47°
Showers
Showers 61% 53° 47°

Monday

60° / 37°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 85% 60° 37°

Tuesday

49° / 32°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 9% 49° 32°

Wednesday

57° / 52°
PM Rain
PM Rain 66% 57° 52°

Thursday

61° / 34°
Rain/Thunder
Rain/Thunder 74% 61° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

7 PM
Cloudy
13%
54°

53°

8 PM
Cloudy
14%
53°

52°

9 PM
Few Showers
31%
52°

53°

10 PM
Showers
52%
53°

53°

11 PM
Light Rain
70%
53°

52°

12 AM
Rain
59%
52°

52°

1 AM
Rain
86%
52°

51°

2 AM
Rain
97%
51°

51°

3 AM
Rain
98%
51°

50°

4 AM
Rain
99%
50°

50°

5 AM
Rain
95%
50°

49°

6 AM
Rain
90%
49°

49°

7 AM
Rain
83%
49°

48°

8 AM
Rain
82%
48°

47°

9 AM
Rain
66%
47°

48°

10 AM
Rain
60%
48°

49°

11 AM
Rain
66%
49°

50°

12 PM
Showers
51%
50°

50°

1 PM
Few Showers
32%
50°

51°

2 PM
Few Showers
31%
51°

51°

3 PM
Cloudy
21%
51°

51°

4 PM
Cloudy
17%
51°

51°

5 PM
Cloudy
17%
51°

50°

6 PM
Cloudy
14%
50°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories