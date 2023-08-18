Wine and lobster tours this weekend in Baja. (Courtesy: Valle de Guadalupe Baja)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — With wine and grape harvest season in high gear, many tours are being organized on the San Diego side of the border to take people to the famous Guadalupe Valley in Baja California, to experience the best in wine and lobster.

One such tour departs from the bus station at the Ped East border crossing at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Organizers say transportation, bilingual tour hosts, full lobster lunch with drink, and robust wine tastings at two well-known Valle de Guadalupe wineries are included.

Price per person is $250. For information reach out to Aimee@ValleGuadalupeBaja.com.

Let’s rock, or whatever

Emo X is also taking place this Saturday, which means it’s time to dress in black.

This is a live punk rock music event featuring emo rock music, which became popular in the 80s.

Emo is a term that evolved from “emotional rock” music or “emocore.”

Emo X happens this Saturday in Tijuana. (Courtesy: Umbral Music)

This genre of music genre is characterized by emotional and often confessional lyrics.

Performers such as Mi Mascota Leila, Cicuta, Nova IL, Vivianni, N’ Again, Those Bitches y Melanie Estrella are scheduled to take the stage.

It’s happening at 9 p.m. at Tijuana’s Evolution Club located at 1260 Avenida Revolución in Tijuana.