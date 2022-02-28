BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The World Games 2022 announced Monday that they would be banning all Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in the games this summer.

More News from WRBL

The board of directors of the World Games 2022 voted to ban the athletes after the International Olympic Committee’s Executive Board recommended the same action earlier Monday morning.

The move comes as Russia continues to invade Ukraine and countries, including the United States, have put sanctions against Russia to deescalate the crisis.

On Friday, the World Games 2022 released a statement to CBS 42 on the impact the Russia-Ukraine crisis will have on the sporting event.

“Officials with The World Games 2022 are following developments in Ukraine and hoping for a peaceful diplomatic solution. We will remain in close communication with our international partners, as well as appropriate government officials. The grave situation in Ukraine rightfully overshadows any impact on The World Games 2022, and we will closely monitor this situation.” The World Games 2022

CEO of the games Nick Sellers and Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin will be holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the decision.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.