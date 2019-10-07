Interstate 85 in east Alabama lights up with wildfires over the weekend

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The drought and record high temperatures together are sparking a large number of dangerous wildfires across the state of Alabama.

News 3 is sharing exclusive images of multiple wildfires that scorched nearly two hundred acres of land along Interstate 85 in east Alabama over the weekend.

Andy Guy, the Southeast Regional Forester for the Alabama Forestry Commission, says Friday and Saturday, five large fires lit up I- 85 between Auburn and Montgomery.

Guy says it appears the fires started due to sparks from blown tires involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle as they were traveling along the interstate.

The Alabama Forestry Commission and volunteer firefighters suppressed fires by bulldozing ditches around the blazes. However, on Monday morning, some areas were still smoldering.

“We did not have any injuries or loss of structures, but we did have some close calls. People live up and down the interstate, and we were able to get to the fires with the resources we had,” said Guy.

Guy tells News 3 in the past thirty days, Alabama has experienced 573 wildfires; burning more than 7,000 acres.

“Make sure you secure all chains and tires any metal that may drag up and down the roads because those cause sparks and the sides of the roads are very dry and ready to burn,” said Guy.

Without a significant amount of rainfall, the drought could linger on, and the risk of wildfires continues.