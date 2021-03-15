Investigation continues after ‘incendiary devices’ found near Brevard church

BREVARD, NC (WSPA) – Police said they are continuing to pursue leads after multiple small incendiary devices were found Sunday morning near a Brevard church.

According to the Brevard Police Department, officers were called to the area of East Morgan Street and Gaston Street near the First Baptist Church of Brevard and the Transylvania County Community Services Building around 10:30am for report of multiple suspicious devices.

Officers found several small devices which had not detonated.

Police evacuated businesses nearby as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

Investigators said they have eliminated several leads but continue to pursue other tips.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The FBI, ATF, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Transylvania County at 828-862-7463.