Macon County, Ala. (WRBL) – A grisly discovery in Macon County after a body is located Monday afternoon, March 27th near County Road 43 near the border of Lee County.

This unsettling discovery prompted an investigation, and law enforcement are working to uncover what happened to this person. Macon Co. Sheriff Andre’ Brunson confirms investigators are working to process the scene and gather as much information as possible. Their efforts are focused on identifying the gender of the deceased and determining whether or not foul play is suspected.

We are awaiting for investigators to release initial details.