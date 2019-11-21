Investigation underway after noose located on Auburn University’s campus

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn University Dept. of Campus Safety and Security is investigating what officials are condemning as a racist display located and removed from campus.

“An extension cord tied as a noose was found earlier today in the common area of a campus residence hall. It was quickly removed. An investigation is underway, and anyone with information about this incident should call Auburn Police. A noose is linked to racial violence in our nation. Intolerance, intimidation and threatening behavior have no place on Auburn’s campus. We condemn this action as antithetical to the values of the Auburn Family,” shared the group on a Facebook post.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Auburn Police at 334-501-3100, option 1 or 334-246-1391 (tip line, call or text).