Investigation underway after substitute teacher accused of inappropriate behavior with a student at Callaway High School

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Allegations of a substitute teacher at Callaway High School engaging in inappropriate behavior with a student are under investigation.

According to a news release sent out on Sept. 29, 2021 by the Troup County School System, school administrators have been made aware of the reports concerning the substitute teacher. Additionally, the school resource officer has been notified of the situation and an investigation launched to look into the allegations.

The news release said the allegations are also being investigated by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say allegations of this nature are taken very seriously.

The substitute teacher in question is no longer employed by the school system, according to officials.

