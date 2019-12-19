Investigators arrest Opelika man for allegedly trying to meet 14-year-old for sex

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man has been arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office after investigators say he tried to meet a girl for sex.

“On December 3rd 2019, Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators received information regarding Solicitation of a child for immoral purposes. Investigators found 27-year-old Robert Chad Kelley from Opelika had been electronically contacting a 14-year-old female for the purpose of having sexual relations,” said the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

During the electronic communications investigators say Kelley was trying to arrange to pick up the child in order for her to spend the night with him for the purpose of sexual relations.

“On December 19th, 2019, Lee County Investigators arrested Kelley on the charge of Electronic Solicitation of a Child. The charge is a Class B Felony,” said the Sheriff.

Kelley is being held in the Lee County Detention Center on a $30,000 dollar bond. Other charges are pending in this case.