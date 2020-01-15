Pedestrian dead after being struck by train in Columbus Wednesday morning

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Right now, Columbus Police are investigating a fatality at 35th St. off River Rd. near Wilson Apartments where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Norfolk Southern train,

The man was pronounced dead by the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office this morning at 9:03 a.m. It is still an active scene.

The police have put sheets up between one of the train’s three engines and the first box car.

Lt. Lance Deaton with Columbus Police tells News 3 the impact happened about 200 feet east of the 35th Street crossing, between 35th and Veterans Pkwy.

The train is stopped on the tracks. Southbound traffic on River Rd. is moving slowly.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

News 3 will have more on this developing story.