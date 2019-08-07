Investigators say armed, masked man robbed store near Lake Martin community

TALLAPOOSA, Ala. (WRBL) –Investigators say an early morning robbery at a Lake Martin store remains under investigation as they continue to search for a suspect.

On Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at approximately 1:13 AM the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call reporting a robbery at Store 19 on County Road 34 in Dadeville, Alabama.

Tallapoosa County Deputies and Dadeville Police Department responded along with investigators from the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department.

Preliminary investigation revealed a man wearing dark pants and a hoodie, white gloves and his face completely covered entered the store armed with what appeared to be a pistol-grip type shotgun.

An undisclosed amount of moneyreported taken. No one was physically harmed during the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 256-825-4264. You can also call the Secret Witness Hotline at 256-827-2035 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 911.

The investigation is continuing.