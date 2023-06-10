BLEEKER, Ala. (WRBL) – An investigation is ongoing after a suspected drunk driver is killed by Lee County deputies as they returned fire after he allegedly shot at them first. A handgun and semi-automatic shotgun was located near the deceased subject.

Friday night, at 10:45 pm cdt, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a possible intoxicated driver traveling eastbound on US Highway 280 near the intersection of Lee Road 250 in the Bleecker community of southeast Lee County. The caller reported a white Ford F-150 was swerving across lanes and had run off the road into a ditch.

A responding deputy located a white Ford pick-up at approximately 10:55 pm in a ditch less than 1 mile east of Lee Road 250 off US Highway 280. The deputy approached the truck and observed a lone occupant of the vehicle, an adult male, who appeared to be asleep in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The deputy also observed what appeared to be a rifle in the seat beside the individual. The deputy then requested another deputy to respond to the scene. A second deputy arrived at approximately 11:00 pm and the deputies observed the truck beginning to back out of the ditch.

At this point, investigators say a gunshot was fired at the deputies from the vehicle and the two deputies returned fire toward the driver’s section of the vehicle. The deputies approached the truck as additional deputies arrived and determined the subject had been struck by their return fire and notified emergency medical services. Deputies also noticed the subject had a handgun in one hand and a long gun, later identified as a semi-automatic shotgun with an extended magazine in the seat beside him.

Responding medical personnel confirmed the man was deceased at the scene. As required by standard policy, the State Bureau of Investigation division under the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was requested to conduct an independent investigation of the incident.

The man’s name has not been released pending notification of his family.

