Investigators say Manhunt over as Alabama suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot in Florida

PORT ST. JOE , Fla. (WRBL) – A massive manhunt for a Roanoke, Alabama man wanted for murder is over after investigators say he committed suicide.

Investigators tell News 3 late Tuesday night, 35-year-old Stephen Michael Smith, apparently turned the gun on himself after being cornered by agents just outside Panama City, Florida.

“Late Tuesday evening, the U.S. Marshals Task Force and Gulf County Sheriff’s Deputies observed murder suspect Stephen Michael Smith in a vehicle traveling west on U.S. Highway 98 in Gulf County. Officers stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Ivy Road and U.S. Highway 98 in Parker to apprehend Smith. With the vehicle surrounded by law enforcement, Smith immediately placed a pistol to his head and committed suicide. The scene was secured and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the incident,” stated Capt. Chris Buchanan with Gulf Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Smith was from the Roanoke, Alabama area and was the subject of a massive manhunt after detectives say Smith shot and killed a Florida man on Monday, August 19th.

U.S. Marshals had offered a $10,000 Reward for information that leads to his capture.

Investigators say on Thursday, August 15th, Smith failed to report back to the Clayton County Transitional Center in Georgia where he was on a work release program after a Robbery conviction in 2016. Basically, the program allowed Smith to leave the center unsupervised and work, then return home to stay the night at the center.

Friday, investigators began searching for Smith when he failed to return. Three days later detectives were alerted Smith was a suspect in a deadly shooting in Florida.

The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office in Port St. Joe, Florida says the the Monday morning homicide happened at 204 Sea Pines Lane, in the Gulf Aire Subdivision on St. Joe Beach.

Investigators believe Smith shot and killed 30-year-old Daniel Lee Upton of Lakeland, Florida. Investigators believe the two men knew each other.