Beulah, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee county father is dead and his son is facing a Murder charge after an argument turned deadly Friday night, April 15th, in the Beulah community.

Investigators say 60-year-old James Worthy and his son 33-year-old James Matthew Worthy got into an argument at a home in the 7900 block of Lee Road 279. The shooting happened around 8:30 Friday night.

Lee County Deputy Coroner Daniel Sexton pronounced the older Worthy dead at the scene. He was shot in the leg and in the abdomen.

Investigators have not said what the two men were arguing about. According to detention records James Matthew Worthy was born on April 15, 1989. So the deadly shooting happened on the son’s birthday. James Matthew Worthy was booked into the Lee County Detention Facility Saturday morning on a Murder charge.

Lee County Detention Facility

We will let you know when he is scheduled to be in court.