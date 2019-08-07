Investigators say suspects drive truck into Troup Co. gun store, stealing several handguns and rifles

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Investigators say Wednesday morning, suspected thieves drove a truck through FMJ Armory along West Point Road, entered the building and stole at least a dozen handguns and rifles.

On August 7th at 5:05 a.m. deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 2221 West Point Rd., FMJ Armory regarding a burglar alarm activation. When deputies arrived approximately seven minutes later they discovered a large hole in the side of the building where it appeared a vehicle had rammed through the wall. Deputies entered the location and determined a burglary had occurred.

During the investigation of the burglary, investigators were notified of a stolen vehicle report within the city of LaGrange, and that vehicle was recovered on Avery Dr., a short distance from the burglary location and it was determined by evidence on scene the stolen truck had been used to gain entry into the building.

At this time investigators conclude a group of unknown individuals entered the building after they drove the truck through the location and began smashing cases, taking a number of handguns and rifles and fleeing the location in the stolen truck.

Investigators believe after the group left the stolen truck, they drove off in another vehicle or vehicles.

At this time investigators have no suspect information in the active investigation.

If anyone has any information about this case you are asked to call 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.