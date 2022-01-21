Investigators seize 12.2 pounds of marijuana, 906 MDMA tablets, $23,864, and firearms in drug operation

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A joint law enforcement operation led to the arrests of two relatives for drug trafficking and other charges along with a large seizure of illegal drugs, currency, and guns.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, along with Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, arrested Jaheim Reginald Mathis and Jaleen Tyrese Mathis on January 20, 2021.

Investigators seized 12.2 pounds of marijuana, 906 tablets of MDMA, 512 THC vape cartridges, $23,864.00 U.S. Currency and several firearms (two of which were stolen).

Reginald Mathis was charged with Trafficking in Marijuana, Trafficking in MDMA, Possession of a Controlled Substance (THC), Possession of a Short Barreled Shotgun, and two counts of Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree.

Jaleen Mathis was charged with Trafficking in Marijuana, Trafficking in MDMA, Possession of a Controlled Substance (THC), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Promethazine) and Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree.

