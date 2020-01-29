Investigators: Tallapoosa man killed dog over breakup with girlfriend

TALLAPOOSA, Ala. (WRBK) – A New Site man is facing animal cruelty and various drug charges after investigator says he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s dog over a break-up.

“On January 28, 2020, the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force and New Site Police Department went to a residence on Lashley Road to serve a warrant for Aggravated Animal Cruelty. Information officers had in the warrant was the man apparently shot his ex-girlfriend’s dog in the head and killed it after they broke up,” said Sgt. Fred White.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence of 30-year-old Roger Malachi Reardon of New Site after seeing narcotics in plain view. Investigators recovered approximately 73 grams of synthetic marijuana wax or Dab, 57 grams of marijuana, 12 strips of LSD and a Smith& Wesson .40 caliber pistol.

Reardon was arrested and charged with two counts of Chemical Endangerment of a Child, two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 1st degree, Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.