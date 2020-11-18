Iota rages through Central America

Fierce winds and floodwaters raged through Honduras on Tuesday (November 17), as Iota pummels the region and forces thousands to evacuate their homes.

Storm Iota has unleashed torrential flooding in Central America, causing swollen rivers to burst their banks as it flipped roofs onto the streets, and downed electricity poles and trees, killing at least two people in the region.

The strongest storm on record to reach Nicaragua, Iota struck the coast late on Monday, packing winds of nearly 155 miles per hour and flooding villages still reeling from the impact of Hurricane Eta two weeks ago.

By midday, the winds had fallen to 65 mph as Iota weakened to a tropical storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Centre said. But it continued bringing down heavy rains as it moved inland toward southern Honduras.

Iota marked the first time two major hurricanes have formed in the Atlantic basin in November since records began.

About 80,000 in Honduras were evacuated from their homes, authorities said. By early afternoon, Iota was about 105 miles east of the Honduran capital Tegucigalpa, the NHC said.

The NHC said Iota could dump up to 30 inches of rain in some areas, compounding damage wrought by Eta.