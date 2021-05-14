 

Iowa man faked own death to trap 2 victims in apartment, police say

by: Sam Sanderson, Nexstar Media Wire

Zack Smith. Photo courtesy of the Woodbury County Jail.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City, Iowa man was arrested on false imprisonment charges for allegedly trapping two victims at his apartment.

According to court documents, Zack Smith, 20, sent an e-mail to his ex-girlfriend pretending to be his father. The e-mail said that Smith committed suicide on Saturday, and the victim could pick up property from his apartment in the Morningside area of Sioux City.

Smith wasn’t deceased, and when the victim and another person went to the apartment on Tuesday around 11:34 p.m., he locked and chained the apartment door behind them. Smith had a BB gun in possession.

Smith was charged with two counts of false imprisonment. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail but has since bonded out.

