 

Iowa State Patrol releases video of multi-vehicle pile-up

by: CBS News

NEWTON, Iowa (CBS News) – The Iowa State Patrol on Friday released new video of the miles-long crash on Interstate 80 that happened on Feb. 4.

The patrol said approximately 40 vehicles were involved in the crash between Colfax and Newton in the eastbound lanes.

The Newton Fire Department said one person was trapped in their vehicle and had to be taken to a Des Moines hospital due to the crash. There were several other minor injuries, but none of those people needed to go to the hospital during the blizzard.

Two Iowa State Patrol vehicles were involved in the crash. Video released Friday shows one of the patrol cars struck from behind by a semitruck. Then the patrol car is struck by a second semitruck. A final impact happens when a tanker-trailer rolls onto the patrol car.

