Iran retaliates after President Trump ordered a airstrike resulting in the Assassination of Qassem Soleimani

(WRBL)- Last week President Trump ordered a airstrike that resulted in the assassination of Iranian Commander Qassem Soleimani, following Soleimani’s funeral Iran retaliated late Tuesday night, launching more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases which housed U.S. forces.

During President Trump’s televised address on Wednesday , he stated ” the American people should be grateful and happy no Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by the Iranian regime, we suffered no casualties our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases, our great American forces are prepared for anything.”

A political professor from the Univeristy of Auburn gave his analysis on where he thinks the U.S. stands as tensions rise in the Middle East.

“i think we’re not really in the realm of the war, we’re on the brink of either side declaring war against each other and it’s not necessarily likely that it escalates beyond this, so we took a dramatic action and Iran’s response was fairly dramatic and hopefully as President Trump says, it is likely that they are going to stand down and this will be the end of it.”

The U.S. had multiple hours of warnings prior to the attack which was plenty of time for troops to take shelter.

While President Trump says that he initially called for the assassination of Soleimani in order to terminate a war, and to not to start a war. He also stated on Wednesday that he is backing down from an all out conflict with Iran.