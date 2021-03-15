 

Is Microsoft Teams down? Users report issues with multiple Microsoft products

News

by: Addy Bink,

(ABC4) – If you’re having problems with Microsoft Teams or Microsoft Outlook, you aren’t alone.

According to downdetector.com, users have reported problems with multiple Microsoft platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Office 365, Outlook, and Microsoft Azure.

Reports of outages began pouring into Down Detector shortly after 1 p.m. MT.

Microsoft says users may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services.

“Initial reports indicate that primary impact is to Microsoft Teams; however, other services including Exchange Online and Yammer are also impacted,” Microsoft says in an update.

The company says the issue is due to a recent change to an authentication system.

“We’re rolling back the update now to mitigate impact, which we expect will take approximately 15 minutes,” Microsoft says.

Just after 5 p.m. EST Microsoft announced that they had identified the cause of the problem and were “taking steps to mitigate the impact.”

This is a developing story.

