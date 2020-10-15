Is Twitter down? Thousands report issues

News

by: Michael Geheren

Posted: / Updated:

(ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (NewsNation Now) — Twitter appears to be working again for many users after technical issues were reported by thousands of people across the globe.

Twitter’s official status website said the platform acknowledged the problems at 5:10 p.m. (CDT) and was investigating the issue:

“We know people are having trouble Tweeting and using Twitter. We’re working to fix this issue as quickly as possible.”

TWITTER

According to DownDetector, a site where users can report outages, problems appeared to start happening after 4 p.m. CDT.

More than 57,000 people reported the outage to DownDetector as of 4:51 p.m.

Twitter outage map (Courtesy: DownDetector.com)

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed the outage to NewsNation:

We know people are having trouble Tweeting and using Twitter. We’re working to fix this issue as quickly as possible. We’ll share more when we have it and Tweet from @TwitterSupport when we can – stay tuned.

TWITTER SPOKESPERSON

Twitter’s API site posted an update shortly before 5 p.m. CDT:

“We are currently investigating this issue. More updates to come.”

TWITTER

This is a developing story. Refresh for details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

