Is your child on target when it comes to communication skills?

A poll by the “American Speech-Language-Hearing Association” shows 46-percent of certified experts report a lack of awareness by parents is a problem when it comes to the early detection of communication disorders.

11% of children ages 3-6 have a speech, language, voice or swallowing disorder. Nearly 15% of school-age children have some hearing loss.

Compounding the problem, the survey shows a majority of parents don’t know the early warning signs of hearing and speech disorders.

Dr. Elise Davis-McFarland says when it comes to communicating, parents can watch for certain milestones.

“We know communication development begins at birth and so by the time an infant is 3 months, we expect them to be smiling and cooing. By the time they’re 6 months, they should be babbling and by 12 months, they should have their first words.”

Dr. Davis-McFarland says these are just some of the signs parents should be aware of.

If parents aren’t seeing these developmental milestones in their child, it’s time to consult a professional.

Audiologist Dr. Charles Bishop agrees.

He says the number of children with communication issues is higher than you might expect.

Dr. Charles Bishop, Audiologist: “The prevalence of hearing and speech problems is, you’re looking at close to 15% of between 3-6 year olds so that’s a high number on a population scale.”



Both doctors say part of the problem is parents don’t know the warning signs.

Some signs to look out for with speech disorders are:

A child making only a few sounds or gestures, such as pointing or a child who doesn’t understand what others are saying.

For hearing loss, watch for a child who lacks attention to sounds or one who doesn’t respond when his or her name is called.

Once a parent realizes their child has an issue, it’s important to see a certified speech pathologist or a

certified audiologist as soon as possible.

“Waiting is not a good thing to do because we know children who don’t develop communication are at risk of not being able to read, or learn or progress academically in school so early diagnosis and early intervention becomes very important.”

Communication experts say it’s never too late to consult a professional and the best advice for parents is to listen to their instincts.

For more information, click here: https://identifythesigns.org/