Islamic State still poses threat after death of al-Baghdadi

WASHINGTON (AP) – Eliminating the Islamic State’s elusive leader gives President Donald Trump a new argument for leaving Syria. But the U.S. military campaign against extremists is far from finished.

The extremist group has ambitions to rebuild, and it remains a dangerous threat in Iraq, Afghanistan and beyond.

That means U.S. forces, perhaps in reduced numbers, will continue hunting and attacking key IS targets, even as Trump says he’s committed to a 2016 campaign pledge to bring them home and end “endless wars.”

U.S. analysts say the Islamic State group has been dealt a blow, at least symbolically. But its extremist ideology that has formed the foundation of its support in parts of the Middle East lives on.