TODAY: For Saturday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be in the low 80s. Tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy conditions and don’t forget to set those clocks back 1 hour before you go to bed.

SUNDAY: Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies with still an isolated shower possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs on Sunday will top out in the mid 80s, over 10° above average for this time of the year.

WEEK AHEAD: The first of the week will feature more sun than clouds at times with highs in the mid 80s, but by the end of the week, we’ll have our eye on the tropics, as a subtropical low or even depression could move into the region and gives us a chance for some showers. At the same time, a dry front will be approaching from the west, and that will help keep the low or depression to our east, and depending on how far east, will in turn determine how much rain, if any at all, that we could get. Bottom line, stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team throughout the week for the latest updates.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Saturday! Brian