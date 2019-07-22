Isolated showers today but rain chances increase on Tuesday

Today could very well be the last day that we see our temperatures in the lower 90s until next weekend.

A cold front will move across the valley by Tuesday afternoon giving us a chance of showers and thunderstorms, highs on Tuesday will only reach the middle 80s due to the cloud cover and rain. Behind the front we can expect our temperatures to only reach the middle to upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday with overnight temperatures reaching the low to middle 60s.

This dip in temperatures won’t last for long, we’ll enter our summer pattern by the weekend with isolated showers and temperatures back into the 90s.