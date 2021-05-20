Ivey signs bill allowing K-12 schools to teach yoga

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – In Alabama, there is no longer a ban on yoga in public schools.
On Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey signed legislation that allows public schools to teach yoga.
The legislation was sponsored by Democratic Rep. Jeremy Gray.
Rep. Jeremy Gray was a former college athlete who did yoga as part of his training.
He says that schools can opt to teach yoga if they choose.
In 1993, the Alabama Board of Education voted to prohibit yoga, hypnosis and meditation in public school classrooms, but after 27 years, the new law makes yoga available for public schools.
