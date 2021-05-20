 

Ivey signs bill allowing K-12 schools to teach yoga

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – In Alabama, there is no longer a ban on yoga in public schools.

On Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey signed legislation that allows public schools to teach yoga.

The legislation was sponsored by Democratic Rep. Jeremy Gray.

Rep. Jeremy Gray was a former college athlete who did yoga as part of his training.

He says that schools can opt to teach yoga if they choose.

In 1993, the Alabama Board of Education voted to prohibit yoga, hypnosis and meditation in public school classrooms, but after 27 years, the new law makes yoga available for public schools.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

73° / 61°
Fair
Fair 0% 73° 61°

Friday

88° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 88° 61°

Saturday

88° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 88° 62°

Sunday

94° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 94° 66°

Monday

97° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 97° 69°

Tuesday

97° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 97° 71°

Wednesday

96° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 96° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
74°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
73°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
71°

70°

1 AM
Clear
1%
70°

68°

2 AM
Clear
1%
68°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
66°

65°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
65°

64°

5 AM
Clear
4%
64°

62°

6 AM
Clear
5%
62°

62°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
62°

64°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
64°

69°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
69°

73°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
73°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

80°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

87°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

86°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

84°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

78°

9 PM
Clear
0%
78°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories