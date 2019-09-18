Jackson County courthouse closed after morning shooting

The Jackson County, AL Courthouse is closed after a report of a shooting this morning.

WZDX confirmed that a person with a gun showed up at the courthouse this morning and that someone was shot.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was officer-involved and the officer is fine.

The Scottsboro Police Department said around 11:30 that there is no threat to the public in relation to the incident, but that the courthouse will remain closed until further notice.

WZDX will bring you more information as it becomes available.