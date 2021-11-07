Jacksonville apartment fire leaves 2 injured, 8 units destroyed

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning fire at Pheasant Run Apartments in Jacksonville left two people injured and eight units destroyed, according to a post on the City of Jacksonville Facebook page.

According to Jacksonville Police Chief Marcus Wood, emergency workers responded around 5:23 a.m. to the call of an apartment building on fire in the 200 block of Greenleaf Street SW.

The Jacksonville, Anniston, Alexandria, and Weaver fire departments all responded to the blaze.

Around 6:30 a.m., Wood reported via Facebook that the fire was mostly out, but departments were still putting out “hot spots”. A total of eight units were destroyed.

Two people were injured after they leapt from the building’s second story to avoid the fire, but their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. They were transported to UAB Hospital, according to Chief Wood.

The Red Cross is on-site and available to help anyone displaced by the fire. They can be contacted at 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767). You can choose “fire notification option 4” to receive help.

According to the post, family members and friends should not approach the apartment complex, as it has a single access road that needs to remain clear for first responders. “Stay at CVS or Johnson’s and allow family to come to you,” Police Chief Wood said.

Fire officials are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.