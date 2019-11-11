Jacksonville Sheriff says mother is a “person of interest” in case of missing 5-year-old girl

Jacksonville, FL. (CBS News)–The Jacksonville Florida Sheriff’s Office said Monday the mother of a missing five-year-old girl is a person of interest and he is asking for the public’s help in finding the little girl.

Sheriff Mike Williams said Brianna Williams, 27, has been uncooperative with authorities since last Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the investigation to find her daughter Taylor Rose Williams. “As of today, Taylor’s mother Brianna Williams remains uncooperative in this investigation, she has not spoken to us since Wednesday and she was the last person to see Taylor,” said Sheriff Williams at a news conference.

Sheriff Williams added, “She is a person of interest in this case and we still need her cooperation in our efforts.”

Sheriff Williams said they have expanded their search for the missing girl from Jacksonville, Florida to Demopolis, Alabama and is asking for the public to contact police if anyone has seen the two together in the last two weeks. Sheriff Williams said the mother Brianna Williams, a U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class at NAS Jacksonville, is from Alabama and has family there.

Officials say Taylor Rose Williams was reported missing by her mother, Brianna Williams, on the morning of Nov 6. She said she last saw her daughter in her bedroom when she put her to bed the night before at their Jacksonville home.

Authorities have also been searching for the girl in Georgia. Sheriff Williams says they’re still hoping to find the girl alive.