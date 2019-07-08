Jay Gogue named Auburn University’s interim president

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A familiar face is back on Auburn University’s campus, at least for a while.

Monday, the Auburn University Board of Trustees unanimously voted to confirm Jay Gogue as interim president, effective immediately.

Gogue previously served as Auburn’s 18th president from 2007 to 2017.

“Susie and I love Auburn, and we’re honored to again serve the Auburn Family,” Gogue said.

Gogue will spend the next several days connecting with student, faculty, staff and alumni leadership.

University officials will soon launch a national presidential search, according to Wayne T. Smith, president pro tempore of the Auburn Board.