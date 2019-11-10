Jean Amos, wife of one of the founders of Aflac, passes away

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Aflac has announced that Jean Amos has passed away.

Amos’s husband, Paul Amos, was a former AFLAC chairman and one of the three brothers involved in the founding the Columbus supplemental insurance company. Her son, Dan, is the current chairman and CEO of AFLAC and AFLAC incorporated.

Below is a copy of her obituary:

“Jean was born February 13, 1929, in Pensacola, Florida, as the only child of Daniel Dru and Lillian Shreve Roberts. She attended Florida Women’s College (now Florida State University). In 1946 her family moved to Milton, Florida. While at home on a visit, she spotted the love of her life and husband, Paul S. Amos, at Milton Methodist Church in Milton. Paul was in the choir, and Jean spotted him from the church pew. She told her mother “That’s who I’m going to marry!” before she had even met him. They married in 1948 and were married for 65 years.

Mrs. Jean’s zest for life, iron will and devotion to family were forged when, as a young bride and mother of an infant, she was diagnosed with tuberculosis and confined to a tuberculosis sanatorium for close to a year, during which time she could only come to the window to wave to her little boy Dan. Mrs. Jean worked side by side with her husband Paul in their Ben Franklin five and dime stores in Milton, which was a foretaste of working side by side with her husband when he eventually co-founded Aflac with his brothers. Ms. Jean always worked tirelessly and cheerfully at every endeavor she undertook and had a knack for making things fun not only for Paul, but also for young Dan, who came to the store to help every day after school.

Elegant, graceful and beautiful, Mrs. Jean was well known for her attendance at Aflac events. She was by far the company’s greatest cheerleader and beloved by all. She was so well thought of in the company that she is the only person elected into the Aflac Hall of Fame who never sold an Aflac policy.

Mrs. Jean never met a stranger. Her warmth and compassion were abundant. She had a special way of making everyone feel important, and treating them with the same warmth and genuine delight. Mrs. Jean was also a lovely conversationalist, who always had a kind word for everyone who crossed her path.

Her husband frequently called her his, “biggest asset – my most important asset.” He also said, “She is a vivacious lady who loves Aflac and its people. She has said for years that if she had a choice of having dinner with the President and the First Lady or Aflac employees, she would choose Aflac employees.” Over the years the Paul and Jean Amos Foundation has given employees wishing to go back to school to earn their college degree or graduate degree the opportunity to do so through scholarships at Columbus State University and Troy University.

She is preceded in death by her husband Paul S. Amos. She is survived by her son Daniel P. Amos and his wife Kathelen; her two grandchildren Paul (Courtney) Amos and Lauren Amos (Tyler Clayton); and great-grandchildren Daniel Paul Amos II, William Mansell Amos, Knox McWhorter Amos and Eden Savannah Amos.

The family will receive friends at the Ministry Center of St. Luke United Methodist Church, Columbus, Georgia, at 2 pm on Wednesday, November 13th, with the funeral service in the sanctuary at 3 o’clock, followed by a private interment. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s website for those unable to attend in person.

Those who wish to honor Mrs. Jean’s memory are asked to consider a donation to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, 3395 NE Expressway, Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30341, or St. Luke United Methodist Church in Columbus, where she worshiped for more than 50 years.“