Jehovah’s Witness’s global Convention to be held Online for second year in a row

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL) – The annual Jehovah’s Witness’s global Convention will happen online for the second time in as many years.

“Powerful by Faith!” is the theme of the 2021 global event, which will be delivered in more than 500 languages to households throughout the globe over six weekends during July and August 2021, uniting some 15-20 million people.

Some are missing the in-person element of the event. “Being among the smiling faces of friends, old and new, is a highlight of my summer. True appreciation for such an occasion comes only thru personal experience,” Says Ruby Harris of Columbus.

“Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic,” said Robert Hendriks. “Our faith will continue to unite us in worship – even virtually – as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual program.”

The program is free and accessible to all. For more information, please contact Jehovah’s Witnesses United States at (718) 560-5600 or pid@jw.org.