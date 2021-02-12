 

Jeopardy champ Brayden Smith dies at 24

News

by: Caroline Bleakley,

Posted: / Updated:

Brayden Smith competes on “Jeopardy!” He won nearly $116,000 during his five-day winning streak.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas resident and five-time Jeopardy! champion Brayden Smith is dead. The 24-year-old passed away on Feb. 5.

Smith was among some of the last contestants to be on the popular game show prior to host Alex Trebek’s death and won nearly $116,000 during his five-day winning streak.

According to his obituary, which gives no details about his death, it said Smith was looking forward to competing in the show’s Tournament of Champions.

Jeopardy! sent the following statement:

“The JEOPARDY! family is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brayden Smith. He was kind, funny and absolutely brilliant. Our deepest condolences go out to Brayden’s family. He will be missed.”

He was a 2020 graduate of UNLV and planning to attend law school and become a lawyer for the government.

His obituary said he was “a lover of knowledge and an advocate for justice.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

53° / 47°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 53° 47°

Saturday

52° / 45°
AM Rain
AM Rain 83% 52° 45°

Sunday

53° / 48°
Showers
Showers 62% 53° 48°

Monday

61° / 37°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 83% 61° 37°

Tuesday

49° / 32°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 9% 49° 32°

Wednesday

57° / 52°
PM Showers
PM Showers 56% 57° 52°

Thursday

61° / 35°
Rain/Thunder
Rain/Thunder 76% 61° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

8 PM
Cloudy
14%
52°

51°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
51°

51°

10 PM
Showers
43%
51°

53°

11 PM
Light Rain
69%
53°

52°

12 AM
Light Rain
67%
52°

52°

1 AM
Light Rain
76%
52°

51°

2 AM
Rain
96%
51°

51°

3 AM
Rain
98%
51°

50°

4 AM
Rain
99%
50°

50°

5 AM
Rain
90%
50°

49°

6 AM
Rain
84%
49°

49°

7 AM
Rain
83%
49°

48°

8 AM
Rain
79%
48°

47°

9 AM
Rain
65%
47°

48°

10 AM
Showers
56%
48°

49°

11 AM
Showers
57%
49°

50°

12 PM
Showers
42%
50°

51°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
51°

51°

2 PM
Few Showers
31%
51°

52°

3 PM
Cloudy
21%
52°

52°

4 PM
Cloudy
17%
52°

51°

5 PM
Cloudy
17%
51°

50°

6 PM
Cloudy
14%
50°

51°

7 PM
Cloudy
11%
51°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories