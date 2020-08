FILE – In this Nov. 16, 2016, file photo, Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr., poses during an interview in his offices at the school in Lynchburg, Va. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Virginia’s governor asked Falwell on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, to reconsider his decision to welcome students back to the Lynchburg campus this week after their spring break. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Jerry Falwell Jr. has resigned from his leadership post at evangelical Liberty University.

A school official confirmed Monday’s resignation, which came amid allegations related to Falwell’s wife’s sexual encounters with a much younger business partner.

A formal announcement from the school was expected later Monday, according to the official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss it.