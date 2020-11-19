 

JFK’s ties to the mob fueled conspiracy theories about his assassination

MYSTERY WIRE — November 22, 2020 marks one of the darkest anniversaries in American history – the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Among the many conspiracy theories surrounding the murder, only one suspect was ever prosecuted, an act that destroyed many lives.

In the 57 years since that day in Dallas, the ties between JFK and the American mob have been well documented. Along with Dallas, Miami and Las Vegas played roles in the storyline that has emerged over the years.

George Knapp has been reporting on multiple angles over the last 20 years, including possible links to Las Vegas figures. Below you can watch all five stories dealing with the still alleged plot to kill an American president.

