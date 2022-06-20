COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Formerly known in the Senate as the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, now the Jobs and Competition Bill has passed the House and the Senate. Democratic senator, Raphael Warnock advocated for the bill saying it will create Georgia jobs and strengthen the state’s workforce.

The goal is to invest in Georgia colleges and universities so more Georgia cities can soon be identified as tech hubs. This jobs and competition bill will have a direct impact on cities like Columbus.

This bill plans to bring more jobs to Georgia cities, which can make Georgia more competitive, locally and globally. Senator Warnock has worked to push the bill forward and says it plans to lower costs for all Georgians.

“This means jobs. It means production. It means a STEM future that embraces all of our children. We’ve got to invest in all of our colleges and our universities, including our HBCUs, to make sure that we create a workforce. To make sure that we train teachers who can help the next generation to be engaged in terms of science, technology, engineering and math.” Raphael Warnock – (D) Georgia

The bill plans to increase the amount of STEM federal grants available for smaller schools, schools like Columbus State University. It allows students will be more equipped when they graduate, which has a direct impact on the Columbus Economy.

This bill has passed both the house and the senate, but with two different versions of the bill, it will now go to conference. The committee will need to reconcile the two bills before it can go into effect.