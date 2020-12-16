 

 

Joe Biden visits Atlanta Georgia

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

COLUMBUS Ga.,(WRBL)- President Elect Joe Biden will be in Atlanta today to encourage voters to keep Georgia blue.

With the run-off election swiftly winding down, President-elect Biden is coming to talk to with Georgians about the importance of voting senators John Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

State Representative Carolyn Hugley says in order for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to bring about the change they campaigned during the last presidential election we must keep Georgia blue.

“He understands how important it is for us to go back and finish what we started on Nov 23. People need to go back to the polls and vote and deliver Georgia to the democrats once more,”  Hugley said.

Early voting for the runoff election starts Dec 14 – Jan 1.

