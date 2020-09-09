John B. Amos Cancer Center to Host Free Prostate Cancer Screenings

September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness month.

To mark the occasion, the John B.Amos Cancer Center is offering free prostate cancer screenings on September 12, 2020 from 9:00 a.m until 1:00 p.m.at the cancer center located at 1831 5th Avenue in Columbus, Georgia.

Prostate cancer is the second-most common cancer in U.S. men. Men with a family history of prostate cancer and African Americans are considered high risk and should start screening at age 40.

Early detection is key. Free screenings are available for men between 40 and 69 years old.

For more information you can call (706) 321-6603.