John B. Amos Cancer Center unveils newly renovated and expanded facility

Officials cut the ribbon on the newly renovated and expanded John B. Amos Cancer Center. Dan Amos says it was his uncle’s dream to help cancer patients in Columbus. He adds his uncle would be very proud to see his dream come true.

“The ability to stay in the town in which you’re diagnosed or live in is so much easier on the patients themselves and they’re families and so having a top notch cancer center in this community really makes a difference and we’re really proud of that,” Amos said.

The cancer center is now almost double the size of the original facility and features new programs that Dr. Sheree Tolbert says will improve patients’ experience when they come in for treatment.

“This is our chemotherapy infusion suite. We now have 32 semi-private bays so that patients can have their own area and some privacy. We also have four private rooms in this area, so a total of 36 infusion bays that we can treat patients for cancer with their chemotherapy,” Dr. Tolbert said.

Tolbert says the expansion and renovations were all due to the community support through the Piedmont Columbus Regional foundation which raised over 15 million dollars. Rob Ward helped raise money and says this center holds a special place in heart.

“My wife had undergone cancer treatment here 10 years ago, so it was very close to our heart to make sure this kind of program is being made available to all citizens of the community and throughout this region,” Ward said.

Throughout the center many of the rooms are dedicated to donors and those who lost their life to cancer; a way the center plans to recognize those they have helped and who have helped make the expansion possible.

The John B. Amos Cancer Center was one of six facilities to receive an 11 million dollar grant from the State of Georgia to continue research efforts.