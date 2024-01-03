OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County courtroom witnessed a tense exchange Wednesday as Johnston Taylor’s sentencing was postponed and his guilty plea was tossed out by Judge Jeff Tickal.

Taylor, previously granted Youthful Offender status in the 2019 crash that claimed the lives of Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula, faced sentencing after entering a guilty plea to three counts of Possession of Child Pornography. (Child welfare advocates prefer to term possession of child sexual abuse materials.)

Wednesday, in a highly unusual occurrence, as Taylor was slated to be sentenced his guilty plea was set aside by Judge Jeff Tickal due to discrepancies in the plea document. Lee County Tickal pointed out Taylor had marked “yes” to being “coerced/forced” and “yes” to being “promised something” for his plea, leading to the judge considering the plea involuntary. Judge Tickal said Johnston needed to confer with his attorney and enter a new plea or proceed with trial.

Defense attorney Walter Northcutt said his client was ready to plea and be sentenced and said an agreement had been reached, which led to a tense exchange between Judge Tickal who felt it was critical to abandon the plea agreement to make sure Taylor understood no promises had been made.

The following is the exchange between Judge Tickal and Attorney Walter Northcutt in open court as we heard from the media room. WRBL will ask for the official transcription taken by the court reporter. Keep in mind the official court record may differ slightly from what we were able to hear in the media room. The video is posted below.

Northcutt: We reached an agreement and now the agreement has changed.

Judge Tickal: Mr. Northcutt – maybe that’s why his paperwork is messed up because nobody promised him anything.

Northcutt: I would like it on the record we discussed two years in open court with prosecutors – and it was discussed what you were leaning towards doing and we all agreed on that – because if I misunderstood it –

Judge Tickal: And that’s why….

Assistant District Attorney: May I speak?

Mr. Northcutt: (can’t understand what he’s saying)

Judge Tickal: Mr. Northcutt stop talking

Northcutt: I’m getting it on the record judge

Judge Tickal: When I tell you to stop talking –

Northcutt: Well, I’m trying….

Judge Tickal: Mr. Northcutt you speak over me again – and you are going out the side door – you understand that? Now, there were no promises made in this case. The fact that your client did not accept responsibility in the report you filed yesterday towards his actions goes towards whether I consider probation. You understand that?

Judge Tickal: Well, it does

Northcutt: He did accept responsibility….you asked me a question

Judge Tickal: I am setting this aside… I am setting this aside Mr. Northcutt if you want to file something, file it right. We are adjourned.

In June of 2022, Auburn Police arrested Taylor, at 19 years old, alleging that multiple videos depicting child sexual abuse materials were downloaded to Taylor’s account. In October Taylor pled guilty to three Class C felonies – punishable by up to ten years in prison for each count. The other three charges were dropped.

The DA’s office has been clear from the start they will seek prison time.

Taylor’s defense attorney was working to have his client serve his sentence out of jail and on probation.

The Lee Co. District Attorney did not have a comment for WRBL after the hearing.

With the plea set aside, Northcutt tells WRBL it will now be up to Taylor to decide whether to enter a new plea or proceed to trial on six counts of possession of child pornography.

We will keep you updated.