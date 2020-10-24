Jon Bon Jovi to accompany Joe and Jill Biden in Luzerne County Saturday

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appears on stage with his wife Dr. Jill Biden after delivering his acceptance speech on the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center on August 20, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Jill and Joe Biden will be joined by Jon Bon Jovi in Luzerne County on Saturday for a drive-in event, according to the Biden Campaign.

Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden are slated to speak about building back the economy better for working families and encourage Pennsylvanians to make a plan to vote.

A source within the campaign tells Eyewitness News Bon Jovi will be performing a few songs at the event.

The Bidens will be hosting an event in Bucks County in the morning.

