Joplin student is a candidate for the US Presidential Scholars Program

JOPLIN Mo. — A Joplin High School senior is receiving national recognition for his accomplishments in Career and Technical Education.

Eric Nelson is a candidate for the US Presidential Scholars Program after being nominated by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Nelson is being recognized for his work as a state officer with the student-led organization Skills-USA. The next step is an extensive application process to review his academic achievements and extracurricular activities.

“At first, I didn’t necessarily believe that it was true because I do a whole lot of extracurriculars and involve myself in school a lot and it feels like I’m just going through the motions, but seeing something like this big doesn’t necessarily feel like it’s actually happening,” said Nelson.

He is one of 112 students in Missouri to be a candidate for the program and has the potential to win a $25,000 scholarship.

He says that money will go a long way because this fall he plans to attend the University of Missouri to study biomedical engineering.