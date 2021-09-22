Jordan Vocational High School cancels remainder of football season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The remainder of the fall football season for Jordan Vocational High School has been canceled.

The announcement was made by Jeff Battles, Muscogee County Schools Director of Athletics, on Wedneday afternoon. Battles said the decision to cancel the remainder of the season was not made lightly and was necessary “due to COVID associated protocols and injuries.”

According to Battle the Jordan football program will resume for the 2022-2023 school year.

Read the release from Battles below:

Due to situations outside of our control, the Jordan Vocational Varsity Football team will be cancelling the remainder of its season. This decision does not come lightly, but due to COVID associated protocols and injuries, Jordan does not have the student-athletes available to safely field a varsity team. Jordan will resume the football program and activities for the 2022-2023 school year. Accommodations for the remaining eligible players have been given.